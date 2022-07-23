"I don't have a special fondness for him" - Money is the sole motivation behind Conor McGregor call-outs, explains Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor but not because the Irishman appears to be the most daunting opponent inside the octagon. Oliveira claimed that despite McGregor's current ranking in the lightweight division, a fight with 'The Notorious' will most certainly secure him a massive payday.

Oliveira's priority in life remains securing the future of his family, which is why he wants to compete in a blockbuster matchup with the former two-division champion. The Brazilian reiterated his desire to fight McGregor down the line and claimed he'd even be willing to face the Irishman at welterweight if that was his preferred weight class.

During the UFC 280 press conference, Oliveira said:

"Well, I don't have a special fondness for him. This is business and if it brings money, great. He is a bit heavier so I could meet him there [at welterweight] if need be."

Watch highlights from the press conference below:

What's next for Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira may get the money fight against McGregor that he badly wants down the line, but he must first face Dagestani contender Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Oliveira and Makhachev are scheduled to fight for the currently vacant lightweight title in the headliner of the pay-per-view event set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Makhachev is currently on an incredible 10-fight winning streak and is regarded as one of the toughest challenges of Oliveira's UFC career. Oliveira and Makhachev are perhaps two of the most talented grapplers on the roster and fans are excited to find out who the true king of the lightweight division is.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is expected to return to action by the end of this year or early next year. The former two-division champion has resumed MMA training at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin and will be looking to mark his UFC return with a big win.

It is unclear who McGregor will face when decides to return to the octagon. However, Michael Chandler is rumored to be one of the fighters likely to welcome the Irishman back to the octagon.

