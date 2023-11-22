“I start falling in love with it again” – ‘Small town kid’ Luke Lessei proud to make a living from professional Muay Thai

27-year-old American Muay Thai star Luke ‘The Chef’ Lessei cannot wait to make his ONE Championship debut.

Competing for the world’s largest martial arts organization is every fighter’s dream, and soon, the tall and lanky Muay Thai stylist from the United States will be able to compete on the global stage.

But apart from the glory and the prestige of competing for ONE Championship, Lessei simply wants to provide a better life for his family. He plans on using his passion for ‘the art of eight limbs’ to turn his fortunes around and bring his family with him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei shared his thoughts on competing for ONE and why it’s very important to him.

The 27-year-old said:

“I became a father. I start seeing the light of where I could go in Muay Thai. I started getting noticed by ONE, and then I start falling in love with it again."

He added:

“It sounds dumb, but I want to make money for them. You know, I’m from a small town, so being able to do Muay Thai and just support them, it’s the coolest thing ever.”

Luke Lessei ready to ‘cook’ Jo Nattawut in ONE Championship debut

Luke Lessei is ready to make the best of his massive opportunity to compete on the world stage, and he could send shockwaves throughout the promotion if he takes care of business against his next opponent.

Lessei is set to face Thai firecracker ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

A win over Nattawut could send Lessei’s stock through the roof in his very first fight in ONE Championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.