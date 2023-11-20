ONE Fight Night 17: ONE debutant Luke Lessei recalls developing ‘man strength’ at a young age

ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei of the United States boasts of solid strength to knock out any opponent. It is something he said he developed at an early age.

The 27-year-old American striker will be battling veteran Jo Nattawut of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok. The two will collide in a featherweight Muay Thai clash set for the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Luke Lessei comes in as a replacement opponent after Danish fighter Niclas Larsen pulled out because of injury.

In an interview with onefc.com, ‘The Chef’ said he is banking on his “man strength,” which he started honing when he was still a teenager competing against older opponents. He said:

“It wasn’t like, ‘This is what I want to do. I want to be a professional fighter.’ It was like, 'I just have to be the best in this place right now.' And then from that, I started getting my first knockouts, you know, at 16 to 19 years old, started knocking people out. I started getting a little bit more man strength.”

As a fighter, the 6-foot-1 Lessei is described as “dynamic and entertaining” with a penchant for stony finishes.

Seeking to give him a rude welcome in ONE Championship is Jo Nattawut, who is coming off an impressive showing against Thai rising star Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a featherweight kickboxing clash in October.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.

Watch: ONE-debuting Luke Lessei packs striking power

American striker Luke Lessei may be coming in as a relatively unknown fighter in his ONE Championship debut next month, but he has proven to be packing the striking power to stop anybody that stands in his way.

The 27-year-old fighter showcased his power in one of his recent fights under the previous promotion he was part of, finishing his opponent with a solid kick to the midsection on his way to a second-round technical knockout victory.

Watch Lessei in action below:

He is now looking to make a big splash when he takes on Thai veteran Jo Nattawut in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

The featured featherweight Muay Thai showdown is part of the event headlined by the showdown between light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and Alex Roberts of Australia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.