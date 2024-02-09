Imitation is indeed the ultimate form of flattery.

Instead of sulking from his defeat at the hands of Mikey Musumeci last year, former ONE flyweight submission grappling world title challenger Osamah Almarwai used it as a learning experience to get better.

The Yemeni grappler put on a valiant effort against ‘Darth Rigatoni’ at ONE Fight Night 10 last year. However, Almarwai ultimately succumbed to a rear naked choke submission following a brilliant back-take sequence from the American BJJ savant.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Almarwai revealed that he extensively studied Musumeci’s move and has added it to his own arsenal.

“The technique that Mikey caught me with, the pass, taking my back, and submitting me, and I went back and I studied that and I started applying it in the gym. When I catch you with this I’m like, ‘You know where I learned this from? Getting caught by Mikey.”

Mikey Musumeci put on the finishing touches around the two-and-a-half-minute mark of the match. The Evolve MMA affiliate used a D’Arce choke attempt to pass Almarwai’s half-guard.

Once the challenger defended, Musumeci used the split-second opening to clamp his hooks in and take his back.

The champion put on a BJJ clinic as he trapped Almarwai’s right arm with his leg, forcing him to defend the RNC with just one arm.

Following a few more tricks to get his arm under the challenger’s neck, Musumeci sunk the perfect chokehold, and the tap followed soon after.

Rewatch Mikey Musumeci vs Osamah Almarwai here:

Osamah Almarwai will look to use Mikey Musumeci’s technique against Cleber Sousa

After his trial by fire, Osamah Almarwai will make his return to the world’s largest martial arts organization against another former title challenger, Cleber Sousa.

It’s a fitting homecoming for the Atos standout since he’ll be competing in ONE’s Middle East debut at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

It is worth noting that Sousa also fell short against Musumeci back in 2022 and is looking to get a second crack at Musumeci by besting Almarwai.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.