"I started feeling good" - Kamaru Usman answers whether five-round fight against Khamzat Chimaev would have panned out differently

Kamaru Usman believes he would have won against Khamzat Chimaev if their bout had been scheduled for five rounds.

Usman stepped up on just over a week's notice to face Chimaev at UFC 294 after Paulo Costa was forced out through injury. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' agreed to the fight at an unfamiliar 185 pounds.

The fight saw 'Borz' take a commanding lead after dominating the first round with his wrestling, which was scored a 10-8 in his favor by all three judges.

Usman grew into the contest in the second and third rounds and won most of the exchanges on the feet while demonstrating impressive takedown defense.

Chimaev ultimately had his hand raised via majority decision, clinching the win 29-27, 29-27, 28-28, but the momentum at the end of the fight was in Usman's favor. This has led to many fans and MMA pundits speculating what would have happened if the fight went five rounds.

Kamaru Usman has since offered his two cents on the fight while speaking on his YouTube channel. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' feels he was growing into the contest and believes it would have been a different result if he had the two extra rounds. Usman explained:

"I gave him [Chimaev] too much, mentally. Then I was trying to catch up but I don't have those extra two rounds that I always have to catch up. Because by the third round I was like 'Okay!' I started feeling good but then the fight was over."

Catch Usman's comments here (10:15)

Michael Bisping reacts to Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping has admitted he feels as though Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev should have been scored as a draw.

Chimaev defeated Usman via majority decision last weekend at UFC 294. The bout was fought at 185 pounds, with Dana White stating that the winner would guarantee themselves a title shot against middleweight champion Sean Strickland in 2024.

Weighing in on the fight was Michael Bisping, who gave his reaction on his YouTube channel.

'The Count' feels that Chimaev's dominant performance in Round 1 was worthy of a 10-8 scorecard but that Usman clinched Rounds 2 and 3, which meant a draw. He explained:

"I'll be honest, I think it should have been a draw. Because a 10-8 round, it was a 10-8 in Round 1, don't come at me... But I think Kamaru Usman got Round 2 and I think Usman might have got Round 3 by the narrowest of margins. If you score it on that, it's a draw."

Catch Bisping's reaction here (3:20):