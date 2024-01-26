“I started off as a grappler” – Martin Nguyen says it’s about time his grappling ‘comes to play’

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen is confident about his chances against upcoming opponent Garry Tonon for their featherweight showdown on January 28 at ONE 165, which takes place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of the pivotal match with Tonon, Nguyen set the record straight on how his elite striking overshadows his grappling skills and makes it an underrated aspect of his combat sports arsenal.

The former two-division MMA world champion revealed that he had prior grappling experience during his early years as a martial artist and believes that he can survive any submission attempts that ‘The Lion Killer’ would present him on fight night.

Additionally, ‘The Situ-Asian’ thinks that he has far superior MMA experience compared to Tonon and thinks that he can use it to his advantage. He stated:

“I'm sure he'll be doing the same thing to prepare for me as well. But, you know, what sets me apart from him is that I have far more mixed martial arts experience, and I started off as a grappler. You know, my grappling has been on the silent side when it comes to my fights. You never know, it might come out in this fight. I might stop everything that he possesses and, you know, my game plan comes to play.”

The Hard Knocks 365 representative is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Leonardo Casotti from his previous outing and has kept his place in the top five rankings of the featherweight division.

Martin Nguyen recently confessed that he doesn’t follow any strict diet plans

Aside from sharing a few thoughts about how he will approach his upcoming fight with Tonon, Nguyen also disclosed that he is not following any strict diet plans and that he eats anything he wants because of the rigorous training that they do, especially when in camp.

Although this method is some sort of unorthodox approach for a professional athlete, it has worked for the Australian-Vietnamese superstar as he went on to become the first-ever two-division MMA world champion in ONE Championship and has successfully defended his featherweight MMA crown multiple times.

ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.