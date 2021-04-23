"I still feel that Jorge Masvidal is nothing more than a journeyman" - Colby Covington is backing Kamaru Usman to win at UFC 261

Colby Covington believes that Kamaru Usman still has the edge over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 and The King of Chaos is backing his former opponent to win the rematch on April 24th.

During his recent interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington once again took shots at his former best friend Masvidal, claiming that the latter is nothing more than a journeyman.

Covington even questioned how Florida sanctioned the rematch between Usman and Masvidal, given that Gamebred has multiple losses on his record. The former interim UFC welterweight champion believes Masvidal shouldn't even be eligible to fight for the title in the first place. Covington said:

"Yeah, I still feel that way. I still feel that Jorge Masvidal is nothing more than a journeyman. I mean, how is Florida even legalized in this fight? How are they sanctioning it? The guy's got almost 20 losses on his record, what 15 losses? It's pathetic, he shouldn't even get a title to be able to go fight for a championship. It's a complete joke and it makes sense because we're in Jacksonville right now. They're one of the worst NFL teams in the business, so could you imagine if the Jacksonville Jaguars being like 2 and 16, having their 15 losses on the record, going to the Superbowl?"

Covington further took shots at the Jacksonville Jaguars, comparing their win-loss record to Masvidal and stating that one couldn't imagine the Florida-based NFL team reaching the Superbowl.

Colby Covington is next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title

In the aftermath of the UFC 261 pay-per-view, Colby Covington is expected to face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II. Having already lost to Usman in the past, The King of Chaos believes that he could beat the reigning champion in a rematch. Covington is also confident about his chances in a potential fight against Masvidal.

UFC 261 will also feature two other title fights. Zhang Weili is set to defend her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight strap against Jessica Andrade.