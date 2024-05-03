"I still got the reach" - Teenage prodigy Smilla Sundell on how she plans to overcome Natalia Diachkova's edge in experience

Swedish teenage sensation and now former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden is just 19 years of age, but already, the teenage fighting sensation has achieved much in her young career.

[Update: Smilla Sundell missed weight at ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and is still eligible to win the belt.]

But what she lacks in actual years of experience, she will more than make up for in supreme skill. And Sundell believes that although her upcoming opponent is 10 years her senior, she has everything it takes to win.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Swedish sensation says she will defeat Natalia Diachkova.

'The Hurricane' stated:

"She's also very tall, but I still got the reach, I think. And she's got more experience in the small gloves than me, so I can't really say that."

Sundell is set to face off against 'Karelian Lynx' in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell wants to follow in Stamp Fairtex's footsteps as a three-sport phenomenon

19-year-old teenage Swedish sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell has long idolized three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex ever since the two began training together at Fairtex in Pattaya, Thailand many years ago.

Sundell says she aspires to be just like her mentor and wants to achieve greatness across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

The 19-year-old 'Hurricane' told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I think I just want to be the best version of myself and I want to have the kickboxing belt. I also want the MMA belt as well in the future."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Smilla Sundell's next fight.