“I have a stomach ache” - Austin Vanderford reacts to wife Paige VanZant saying she cooks "expired food" for him

Paige VanZant recently said that she sometimes prepares expired food for her husband, Austin Vanderford, a revelation that sent the Bellator fighter into visible consternation.

During an episode of A Kick*ss Love Story, VanZant stated:

"Sometimes I eat and cook expired food for you."

This elicited a worried response from 'The Gentleman':

"Oh, I hate that so much. What are we talking about? Like meat? I hate that because I would not. I'm an expiration guy... I have a stomach ache now, instantly. And I haven't even ate anything now and I have a stomach ache."

Catch Austin Vanderford's reaction below (54:39):

VanZant and Vanderford are one of MMA's power couples. '12 Guage' is 8-5 in the sport, and the former UFC star holds notable wins against the likes of Felice Herrig, Bec Rawlings, and Rachael Ostovich.

Vanderford is 11-2 in MMA and is currently signed to Bellator, where he competes in the middleweight division. The pair tied the knot in 2018.

Since moving away from MMA, VanZant has achieved massive success as a social media star, model, and content creator. She is one of the top talents in the content subscription service OnlyF*ns.

The 29-year-old says her OnlyF*ans career has dwarfed her entire fight career in terms of financial earnings.

Catch Paige VanZant's comments on her OnlyF*ns career below:

Austin Vanderford on how he "talks down" Paige VanZant

A sociology degree has apparently helped Austin Vanderford to deal with his wife, Paige VanZant.

During a 2018 interview with ESPN, 'The Gentleman' stated the challenges he has to navigate through living with '12 Gauge' and how he handles them:

"She is a little spicy sometimes... She is a fighter first and foremost, and so there are times that you know she'll get an opinion about something or be upset about something, and I have to talk to her. And I actually got my degree in sociology, so I know some of that stuff, and I can talk her down a little bit."

Catch Austin Vanderford's comments about Paige VanZant below (13:04):