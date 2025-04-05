"I stop Dillon in 4 too" - Fans react to Mike Perry and Deji reportedly passing on offer to fight Dillon Danis after KSI's withdrawal

Dillon Danis recently claimed that several high-profile opponents turned down the chance to step in after KSI withdrew from their scheduled bout. Danis was originally slated to headline Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, in a 185-pound bout against the YouTuber-turned-influencer boxer.
However, just under two weeks before the event, the promotion announced that KSI had been sidelined due to illness, leading to the postponement of the entire Misfits Boxing 21 card.
Since the postponement, 'El Jefe' has repeatedly voiced his frustration, emphasizing how eager he was for the matchup while grilling KSI for pulling out from the fight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Danis recently took to X, asserting that 'The Nightmare' would not be ready to reschedule their clash in April. He also alleged that several potential replacements, including Mike Perry and KSI's younger brother Deji, had turned down the opportunity to face him.
Check out Dillon Danis' post below:
Fans responded to the polarizing fighter’s assertion that both Perry and Deji declined offers to fight him with a wave of mixed reactions.
One fan wrote:
"Sh*t let me, I need a bag. I stop Dillon in [round] 4 too."
Another wrote:
"Cause they know Dillon is the real deal."
Another commented:
"Deji vs. Dillion would’ve been fun watch can’t lie."
Check out some more reactions below:
Danis and KSI were previously set to face off in January 2023, but the bout fell through when 'El Jefe' abruptly withdrew just a week before fight night, offering no clear explanation.
Darren Till alleges Dillon Danis rejected potential fight after KSI exit
Darren Till was originally scheduled to face Darren Stewart in the co-main event of the now-canceled card headlined by KSI vs. Dillon Danis. Following the event’s postponement, the former UFC welterweight title challenger took to social media to voice his disappointment, stressing that he had undergone a full camp and was eager to step into the ring.
During a recent interview with iFL TV, 'The Gorilla' claimed he was offered a main event bout against Danis, but the former Bellator fighter turned it down:
"Yeah, that was brought up, and I don’t know whether they said something like, they couldn’t do it for some political reasons, or I don’t know if he said no. I’m pretty certain that he [Danis] said no. I can’t imagine Dillon wanting to fight me in boxing. I tried to fight him, but obviously, that didn’t materialize."
Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:00):