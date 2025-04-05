"I stop Dillon in 4 too" - Fans react to Mike Perry and Deji reportedly passing on offer to fight Dillon Danis after KSI's withdrawal

Dillon Danis recently claimed that several high-profile opponents turned down the chance to step in after KSI withdrew from their scheduled bout. Danis was originally slated to headline Misfits Boxing 21 on March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, in a 185-pound bout against the YouTuber-turned-influencer boxer.

Ad

However, just under two weeks before the event, the promotion announced that KSI had been sidelined due to illness, leading to the postponement of the entire Misfits Boxing 21 card.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since the postponement, 'El Jefe' has repeatedly voiced his frustration, emphasizing how eager he was for the matchup while grilling KSI for pulling out from the fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Danis recently took to X, asserting that 'The Nightmare' would not be ready to reschedule their clash in April. He also alleged that several potential replacements, including Mike Perry and KSI's younger brother Deji, had turned down the opportunity to face him.

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans responded to the polarizing fighter’s assertion that both Perry and Deji declined offers to fight him with a wave of mixed reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Sh*t let me, I need a bag. I stop Dillon in [round] 4 too."

Another wrote:

"Cause they know Dillon is the real deal."

Another commented:

"Deji vs. Dillion would’ve been fun watch can’t lie."

Ad

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @HappyPunch and @dillondanis on X.

Danis and KSI were previously set to face off in January 2023, but the bout fell through when 'El Jefe' abruptly withdrew just a week before fight night, offering no clear explanation.

Ad

Darren Till alleges Dillon Danis rejected potential fight after KSI exit

Darren Till was originally scheduled to face Darren Stewart in the co-main event of the now-canceled card headlined by KSI vs. Dillon Danis. Following the event’s postponement, the former UFC welterweight title challenger took to social media to voice his disappointment, stressing that he had undergone a full camp and was eager to step into the ring.

Ad

During a recent interview with iFL TV, 'The Gorilla' claimed he was offered a main event bout against Danis, but the former Bellator fighter turned it down:

"Yeah, that was brought up, and I don’t know whether they said something like, they couldn’t do it for some political reasons, or I don’t know if he said no. I’m pretty certain that he [Danis] said no. I can’t imagine Dillon wanting to fight me in boxing. I tried to fight him, but obviously, that didn’t materialize."

Ad

Check out Darren Till's comments below (2:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,700 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.