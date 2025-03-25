"You scared him off" - Fans react as Dillon Danis levels cryptic allegation of faking illness at KSI

Dillon Danis recently made another ambiguous claim, accusing KSI of faking an illness. 'El Jefe' was supposed to headline Misfits Boxing 21 against KSI this weekend at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. However, just last week, 'The Nightmare' announced that he had been feeling under the weather for the past three weeks, resulting in the event being postponed.

Since the announcement, Danis has repeatedly criticized the YouTuber-turned-boxer on X for postponing the fight. On Monday, the polarizing MMA fighter shared an image of KSI promoting a commentary livestream for a Baller League UK football match. Seizing the opportunity, Danis accused him of feigning illness as a pretext to back out of the fight:

"We’re supposed to believe this twat is deathly ill?"

'El Jefe' also shared a clip from KSI’s livestream, showing the British influencer enthusiastically singing before suddenly breaking into a cough. He captioned:

"LSI [KSI] realized halfway through he’s supposed to be sick."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Fans responded to Danis' allegations that KSI fabricated his illness to stall their fight with a mix of reactions, with many speculating that 'The Nightmare' deliberately postponed the bout.

One fan wrote:

"You scared him off he doesn't want that smoke with a real fighter."

Another wrote:

"He cancelled the fight cause he couldn’t sell it."

Another commented:

"As much as I don’t like you but I have to agree with this one."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on Dillon Danis' posts on X.

The two were originally set to face off in January 2023, but just a week before the showdown, Danis pulled out without offering a clear explanation.

Both last competed at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – PRIME Card in October 2023, where Danis was defeated by Logan Paul, while KSI came up short against Tommy Fury.

Joe Rogan reacts with confusion to KSI’s decision to withdraw from Dillon Danis fight

Last Saturday, Joe Rogan hosted the JRE Fight Companion for UFC London, where he weighed in on the postponement of the KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing match.

The seasoned UFC commentator remarked that the bout would have been an easy win for 'The Nightmare' and highlighted the contrast in boxing skills between the two fighters:

"How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon’s not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer... He’s legit. It’s crazy that he would [pull out]... You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (50:34):

