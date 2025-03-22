"Sick for 3 weeks" - Dillon Danis fires shots at KSI over fight postponement after Sidemen Charity match participation

Dillon Danis and KSI have been trading barbs in the lead-up to their scheduled fight. Following a major announcement from the influencer-boxer that the bout would have to be postponed, Danis lashed out at him.

They were scheduled to face each other in a boxing match on March 29th. However, a week before the fight, KSI issued a statement announcing his withdrawal, citing poor health. The Brit said:

"Me vs. Danis, it's just not gonna happen March 29, man. I've tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up. I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I'm struggling. I'm coughing up greenish-yellow s**t all the time.... I've been ill for almost three weeks. I feel like I've let so many people down."

Check out KSI's comments below:

Danis was not convinced by the founder of Misfits Boxing's reason for withdrawal. In an extensive post on his X handle, the former Bellator MMA fighter questioned the YouTuber-turned-boxer's recent activities despite claiming to be sick.

"Played in a full charity soccer match 2 weeks ago but has been "sick for 3 weeks"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Wembley Stadium in England hosted the Sidemen Charity Match on March 8, 2025. In addition to participating as a soccer player in the match, KSI also performed one of his popular songs live during the halftime break.

Dillon Danis wants Logan Paul to step up and replace KSI

Dillon Danis' background is jiu jitsu and MMA, but his most recent combat sports outing was a boxing bout against Logan Paul, which he lost via disqualification.

After KSI withdrew from their scheduled fight next weekend, the former Bellator fighter now wants to fight Paul instead. He wrote on X:

"I feel bad for every fighter on the card and the fans who bought tickets. Logan Paul, step up for your boyfriend who pulled out with the sniffles and let’s save the show, and everyone’s time and money."

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

