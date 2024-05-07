"I was very stressed" - Smilla Sundell admits shortcomings that led to her losing strawweight Muay Thai title on the scales

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden was heartbroken as she lost her coveted golden belt before she even stepped into the ring last weekend.

Sundell had missed weight the day before ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, and she was stripped of the strawweight Muay Thai belt.

'The Hurricane' pointed to a short training camp that led to her failing at the weigh-ins.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after the ONE Fight Night 22 main event, Sundell talked about being affected by the whole ordeal.

'The Hurricane' said:

"It was a lot of feelings. I was very sad, I worked very hard for it. But [the weight] just didn't come off. It was kind of a short fight camp, and I was very stressed throughout the whole thing."

Sundell locked horns with hard-hitting Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday morning, May 4.

The 19-year-old came back from behind on the scorecards to nab a technical knockout victory in the second round of an absolute barnburner.

What's next for 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell

Smilla Sundell may have to consider moving up a division to flyweight, after her recent struggles on the scale in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event. However, the 19-year-old former divisional queen says she wants to reclaim her lost gold first and give it another go at strawweight before fully committing to a move up.

Sundell says she is willing to face anyone ONE Championship puts in front of her to vie for the strawweight Muay Thai gold, which is now vacant.