WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang shows his support to Smilla Sundell minutes before her main event clash against Natalia Diachkova

There is always something heartwarming when the combat sports stars of today interact with the greats of tomorrow, and ONE Championship fans caught a glimpse last Friday at ONE Fight Night 22 involving Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was in fan mode as he watched the fights at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but he also took time out of his day to catch up with the main-eventing Smilla Sundell moments before she fought Natalia Diachkova.

ONE Championship posted their short but inspiring moment on Instagram, where 'The Hurricane' was greatly surprised by Rodtang's visit to her locker room.

Rodtang's quick visit ahead of the hotly anticipated main event appeared to have lit a fire under Sundell as she was out to prove her dominance in the division despite losing her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scale prior to fighting 'Karelian Lynx'.

However, Diachkova was just as ready for the fight as the Swedish phenom, with fans seeing her landing at will against Sundell.

In the dying moments of round two, after receiving some big blows from the Team Mehdi Zatout star, Sundell pulled off an improbable comeback, taking Diachkova out via TKO.

Rodtang to compete in high-profile kickboxing bout next month

ONE Championship fans need not wait long to see the global megastar get back in the circle as Rodtang will face flyweight Muay Thai world title hopeful Denis Puric in a kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on June 7.

While 'The Bosnian Menace' originally angled to challenge Rodtang for his world title, he believes a win over Rodtang inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will net him that opportunity.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.