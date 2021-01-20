'I have submissions from every position' - Dustin Poirier has a warning for Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has issued a warning to Conor McGregor, noting that he has ‘submissions from every position’. Poirier asserted that he’s capable of defeating McGregor by any means – be it via submission, decision, or knockout.

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was contested at featherweight and transpired in September 2014. McGregor won that fight via first-round TKO.

Speaking to BT Sport, Dustin Poirier opened up on his upcoming UFC 257 lightweight bout against Conor McGregor –

“I’m not sure,” Dustin Poirier said when asked about how he sees his UFC 257 matchup against Conor McGregor playing out. “You know, I’ve had plenty of weeks of training camp to sit back and lay down in bed every night, thinking about how this thing’s gonna play out. But I really feel like I can submit him. I feel like I can win a decision. I feel like I can knock him out as well. There’s not a place this fight goes that I don’t have an answer or I’m uncomfortable with the position I’m in. I have submissions from every position.”

“I can defend myself, and I work so hard on my; keeping myself protected in there, even in the chaos. And I know I’ve made mistakes. Even as recently as the Dan Hooker fighter, you know, brawling and getting hit with shots I shouldn’t have. And I’m just committed to my craft of getting better. And I wanna show you guys that. And I think I can win; wherever this fight goes, I can win. I can win a decision, submission, (or a) knockout.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Dustin Poirier insinuated that despite the setbacks he’s experienced over the course of his career, he intends to continue learning and evolving.

Dustin Poirier faces Conor McGregor in a war of striking savants

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Dustin Poirier possesses excellent grappling skills and is widely revered for being a well-rounded MMA fighter. On the other hand, Conor McGregor’s grappling skills are quite underrated, and the Irish megastar too is an undeniably well-rounded competitor.

Nevertheless, one of the biggest factors that make this fight so very intriguing is Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s elite striking. The consensus in the combat sports world is that Poirier and McGregor are likely to engage in a striking war, rather than grapple with one another. Which fighter do you see emerging victorious at UFC 257 on January 23rd? Sound off in the comments.