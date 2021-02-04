'I would submit him on the ground' - PFL star Fabricio Werdum wants a cross-promotion fight with UFC legend Jon Jones

PFL star Fabricio Werdum wants a cross-promotion fight with UFC legend Jon Jones. Werdum has asserted that if a fight between him and Jones comes to fruition, he ‘would submit him on the ground’.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum’s last fight was a first-round submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in July 2020. Following his spectacular win over Gustafsson, Werdum parted ways with the UFC and signed with the PFL.

On the other hand, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ last fight was a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. In the aftermath of his win over Reyes, Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight title and announced that he’ll be moving up to the heavyweight division.

Fabricio Werdum and Jon Jones are no strangers, as they’ve previously expressed interest in fighting one another. Werdum has, in the past, claimed that he can beat Jones. Meanwhile, Jones believes that he’s more than capable of beating Werdum. On that note, during a recent interview with Sherdog, Fabricio Werdum stated the following about a potential fight between him and Jon Jones –

“I believe Jones will be the future UFC heavyweight champion...If I win the PFL heavyweight grand prix, it would be great to finally fight him in a cross-promotion superfight. I have no doubt that if I face Jones in the same shape I fought Gustafsson, I would submit him on the ground.”

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe it’s unlikely that the UFC would agree to organize a cross-promotional fight – let alone one that features one of its biggest stars, Jon Jones, against former UFC star Werdum who now fights for the PFL.

Fabricio Werdum and Jon Jones aim for heavyweight glory in their respective organizations in 2021

Fabricio Werdum is scheduled to make his PFL debut in April 2021 and will participate in the organization’s 2021 season en route to the PFL heavyweight belt. Werdum aims to win the PFL heavyweight tournament and the $1 million prize money that comes with it.

As for Jon Jones, the UFC legend is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year (2021). Jones’ first fight in the UFC heavyweight division is likely to be for the UFC heavyweight title.

Presently, the UFC heavyweight title is held by Stipe Miocic who’ll put it on the line against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27th, 2021. Jon Jones could subsequently face the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title.