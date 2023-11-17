"I support peace" - Mike Tyson addresses controversy surrounding recent appearance at fundraiser held for Israeli forces

Pugilistic legend Mike Tyson has denied rumors about donating to the Israeli military after pictures of him at a fundraiser for the nation's forces surfaced online.

The Middle Eastern country's ongoing war with Gazan militant group Hamas has marked one of the most turbulent times in the region's troubled history.

Hamas launched a multi-frontal assault on Israel on October 7, which started with a barrage of rocket strikes. The attack left over a thousand dead and over two hundred Israelis were taken hostage by the militants.

In response, Israel launched a severe military campaign on Gaza. Per a report by the Associated Press, over 11,200 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began, with thousands more injured.

With the region being a topic of scrupulous public debate, Mike Tyson's possible involvement in the fundraiser for Israeli forces has caught the public eye.

Earlier this week, the former world champion boxer was seen at the 2023 Miami International Friends of Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF) Night of Solidarity. The event hosted by Israeli businessmen Oren Alexander and Benny Shabtai reportedly raised upwards of $10 million.

However, since then, 'Iron Mike' has denied rumors of him making a donation at the event. In a recent Instagram story, he issued a statement saying:

"I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended. Invited for a casual evening out by a friend. I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser, and no donations were made by me or on my behalf. As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters."

Image courtesy @miketyson on Instagram

Mike Tyson picks Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk

Lineal heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury is scheduled for an undisputed title clash against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

While Fury was initially seen by many as the prohibitive favorite for the match-up, his recent fight against Francis Ngannou has cast doubts on the 'Gypsy King's' pugilistic skills.

On October 28, 'The Predator' shocked the world when he gave Fury his toughest fight in recent times, which included a third-round knockdown over the WBC heavyweight kingpin.

'Iron Mike' believes 'The Gypsy King' had an off night at Riyadh. During a recent media interaction, the 57-year-old picked Fury to triumph against Usyk in their undisputed heavyweight clash:

"I'm going towards Tyson Fury because I think he's just going to overpower him. He is going to catch up with him and overpower him."

Catch Mike Tyson's comments below (1:23):