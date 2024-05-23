“I was surprised with what he brought to the fight” – Lito Adiwang praises Jo Nattawut’s ferocity in first battle with Tawanchai

'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang was very impressed with Jo Nattawut's performance against Tawanchai in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 15 in October. That's especially considering Nattawut took the featherweight kickboxing scrap on short notice.

On Friday, June 7, the two Thai superstars will run it back as Jo Nattawut straps on the four-ounce gloves to challenge Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the ONE 167 headliner.

The fight will come eight months removed from their first meeting. On that night, Tawanchai came out on top, but Nattawut gave it everything he had, putting on immense pressure and forcing the champ to go the distance.

Sharing his thoughts on their first meeting, Adiwang suggested that their clash at Impact Arena in Bangkok could be a much different story considering 'Smokin' Jo will have had ample prep time.

"Because in their first fight, Jo was a late-notice replacement, and I was surprised with what he brought to the fight," Adiwang told ONE Championship. "As a fighter, it’s different when you’re preparing for an opponent, and that gets changed suddenly."

Tawanchai seeks eighth straight win against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Despite a valiant effort from Nattawut, Tawanchai still came out on top last fall, scoring his sixth straight win under the ONE Championship banner. He has since added his seventh win in a row, defeating former ONE world champion Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December.

Tawanchai goes into his third career defense of the featherweight Muay Thai crown since capturing the title via a stellar performance against former titleholder Petchmorakot Petchyindee nearly two years ago.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.