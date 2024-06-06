"I take care of everything" - Rodtang says Mikey Musumeci will always be taken care of whenever he's in Thailand

The great relationship between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues to be fostered.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, Rodtang revealed that Musumeci should not worry when traveling to Thailand because he is always looked after during his visits there.

'The Iron Man' said:

"When he comes to Thailand, I take care of everything for him."

This bond between two of ONE Championship's premier stars began in May 2023 when they were included in the same card at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, the live U.S. debut of the world's largest martial arts organization. They won their respective assignments during the event.

Since then, the two have developed a strong friendship and have been doing various leisure activities like fishing and karaoke. 'Darth Rigatoni' also revealed that despite the language barrier, their personalities have clicked and have since been inseparable when together.

Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci will once again be featured on the same card on June 7 at ONE 167

The two world champions will share more wholesome moments on the upcoming ONE 167 card on June 7, as they are booked to compete in their respective fights.

Rodtang is set to face fellow knockout artist Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match, while Musumeci is scheduled for his much-awaited rematch with nemesis Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling match.

They are not looking to take care of business on fight night, as the two combat sports superstars will be looking to steal the show and elevate their careers even higher.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.