“I would take your fu***ng life” - Sean Strickland issues ominous ultimatum to Bradley Martyn, asks him to sign a waiver for potential street fight

Sean Strickland delivered a threatening warning to Bradley Martyn.

Strickland is scheduled to face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the headline bout of UFC 293 on Sept. 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

'Tarzan' has truly made waves, capturing the spotlight not just for his fighting skills but also for his ability to stir up controversy and grab attention with his words. Keeping true to his brash persona, during a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, Sean Strickland was probed about his thoughts on the potential outcome of a street fight against Martyn. Strickland responded:

"Who the fu*k is Bradley Martyn? I don't know this Bradley Martyn, but if you're here right now and I can get away with it... I would take your fu*king life. I would kill you. I would put my gun down and would fu*king take your fu*king life."

He added:

"Motherf***er, I'm in Vegas and you show the fu*k up, you little b*tch. Sign a waiver and we will see how many bones we can break in your fu**ing face."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

Bradley Martyn has been causing a stir in the MMA world with his bold street fight challenges, targeting formidable fighters such as Nate Diaz and Demetrious Johnson.

Sean Strickland launches new jabs at Australia

As an American citizen who values his Second Amendment rights, Sean Strickland was taken aback by the fact that Australians are not allowed to carry weapons without a state-approved exemption.

Strickland recently used X (formerly Twitter) to humorously tease Australia, hinting that his trip to the country for UFC 293 might result in some alterations to their laws:

"Yall what the fu*k happened to you guys...... Man looks like me going to Australia is becoming a humanitarian mission now....."

He added:

"A woman can't own a gun.... or a knife... or pepper spray.... My god! I'm coming to save you Australia.."

Check out Strickland's tweet below:

