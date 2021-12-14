"I would take his leg home with me" - When Dillon Danis claimed he would beat Jon Jones in an MMA fight

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself by engaging in trash-talk with fighters like Jon Jones on social media. Often, this trash-talk is one-sided with just Danis hurling insults at other MMA athletes.

Despite having only two professional MMA fights to his record, 'El Jefe' has never shied away from making over the top claims. During an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani in 2019, Danis claimed that he would be able to get the better of 'Bones' in an MMA fight:

"If we fought in MMA, I feel like, from his [Jon Jones] stance and how tall he is, I feel like if I did an Imanari roll, I'd take his leg home with me. I come from jiu-jitsu... I've fought guys that were like 300 pounds in jiu-jitsu and you have to deal with it. And I fought seven of them in the same day... I'm a different kind of martial artist. I've been doing this since I was a kid, training with anybody and anywhere," said Dillon Danis.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



predicts how he sees a fight with Jon Jones going (via "If I did an Imanari roll, I'd take his leg home with me." @dillondanis predicts how he sees a fight with Jon Jones going (via @arielhelwani "If I did an Imanari roll, I'd take his leg home with me."@dillondanis predicts how he sees a fight with Jon Jones going (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/YQzAfoUsuX

What made the claim even more bold is that Danis competes at welterweight while Jones, at the time, was competing three divisions above him at light heavyweight.

Dillon Danis claims Jon Jones is scared of him

There have been multiple instances where Dillon Danis has made eyebrow-raising statements regarding other MMA fighters. One example of this came during his appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast. 'El Jefe' accused Jon Jones of avoiding a fight with him:

"I’ll be honest. I had it for Jon Jones. I tried to set up the fight and he ran for, like years. I mean Jon Jones is running forever. So, Jon Jones is scared. Bro I’m talking about… you’ve seen his legs, ever seen his legs? I would snap them in two. He has me blocked on Instagram. He has even DC blocked. He’s scared. Jiu-jitsu, I wouldn’t even show up because it would be too easy. Unless they pay me a lot of money. In a fight… bring him here right now, I’ll show. I could show you my phone right now, he’s like blocked. He was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you ever,’ like he was petrified," said Dillon Danis.

Catch the full episode of the podcast below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham