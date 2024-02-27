“I would have taken this at whatever weight” – Reinier de Ridder on chance to run it back against Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder is set to return to middleweight at ONE 166 after suffering the first defeat of his career last time out up in the light heavyweight division.

Though this bout gives Anatoly Malykhin the potential to take both of his opponent’s world championships, it's a fight that ‘The Dutch Knight’ was never going to refuse.

Whether it meant putting his middleweight belt on the line or staying at light heavyweight to try and reclaim his crown, Reinier de Ridder wasn’t short on motivation for this one.

The defending world champion wants to avenge his loss from ONE on Prime Video 5 and if that means welcoming Malykhin to middleweight then so be it.

De Ridder told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that the opponent was the main factor for him, not weight:

“I would have taken this at whatever weight. I'm happy that I have the opportunity to avenge my loss, my one and only loss.”

Watch the full interview below:

Reinier de Ridder will be better suited at middleweight

Though he doesn’t put much stock into where the fight takes place, Reinier de Ridder would seemingly benefit from taking on Anatoly Malykhin at middleweight.

The undefeated Russian tank fought at heavyweight last time out so making a middleweight debut provides some unmarked territory for him in this fight on March 1.

With this fight taking place down at Reinier de Ridder’s more natural weight class, this aspect of the matchup could end up being crucial for the defending champion.

Regardless of the seemingly uphill battle to safely make the weight, Malykhin is extremely confident that this won’t take anything away from his performance on the night at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.