"I was more of a technical guy" - Liam Nolan teases more aggressive style ahead of ONE Championship return

London striking sensation Liam Nolan has signaled a potential shift in his approach as he prepares for his upcoming return to the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Knowlesy Academy affiliate goes toe-to-toe with Spanish warrior Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch, which joins ONE Fight Night 31 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

ONE Championship's use of four-ounce gloves in Muay Thai has taken a bit of time and understanding for the British superstar, who often deploys a more Muay Femur style – those who fight with more technicality – to his game.

But he knows that might not be the best approach to lean on in this impending redo.

"Maybe the style has taken a bit of time to adapt to. I was more of a technical guy, and ONE is more demanding with the smaller gloves. I think it's just taken more time for me to wrap my head around it," Liam Nolan told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

His two-match winning streak – acquired against Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev – came to a stop when he crossed paths with the Tenerife star in February last year.

Will he exact revenge to perfection at ONE Fight Night 31, or will Trujillo have his number once more? North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can find out by tuning in to the U.S. primetime card.

Liam Nolan admits brief career pause reignited his passion

Shortly after suffering that loss to Trujillo, Liam Nolan surprised fight fans by calling time on his career.

The 27-year-old cited that there were things outside of his career that needed extra attention. Despite hanging up his gloves during that period, the British striker admitted his love for the game never once extinguished.

"Even when I was away from fighting, the fire was never out. It was always there," the Knowlesy Academy fighter told the promotion.

