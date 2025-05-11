"I was in a terrible spot" - Aiemann Zahabi reveals emotional struggle over whether to fight Jose Aldo at UFC 315 after weight debacle

Aiemann Zahabi battled Jose Aldo at UFC 315, a contest that was hosted in his native country of Canada. Post-fight, Zahabi revealed the emotional turmoil he went through as a result of Aldo's issues during the weight-cutting process.

Ad

The fight was initially sanctioned as a bantamweight bout between Aldo and Zahabi. Nevertheless, because the Brazilian fighter did not reach the weight limit of 135 pounds, the fight was altered to a featherweight contest. Zahabi, who had already dehydrated himself to the bantamweight limits, needed to rehydrate to the featherweight limits for the fight.

At the post-fight press conference, the Canadian fighter weighed in on the sudden switch of weight class, stating:

Ad

Trending

"I was in a terrible spot. I was between a rock and a hard place because the last time they came to Montreal was ten years ago and I don't know if they're coming back. My wife hasn't seen me fight live in five years because I was on a hot streak. Now, I got the mental coach and I feel top of my game. I got my wife front-row tickets, got my family coming, got my friends coming. I got everyone coming here."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"And it's like, 'Do I fight? or Do I not fight?' If I wanted to become a legend, I would have to face adversities. I'd have to win when the odds were against me and I felt like I did that today."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below (12:36):

Ad

Renato Moicano reacts to Aiemann Zahabi's victory over Jose Aldo

After three rounds, Aiemann Zahabi defeated Jose Aldo by unanimous decision at UFC 315. However, shortly after the announcement of the results, there was an uproar in the MMA community criticizing the judges' decision.

Among those speaking out was fellow Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano, who passionately expressed his disagreement with Zahabi's victory over Aldo and stated:

Ad

"Maybe one of the worst decisions of the sport mma was Aldo getting back to the ufc after he retired!!! Unbelievable the last 2 fights!!! Fucking robbery!! #ufc315"

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.