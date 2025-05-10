Jose Aldo’s bantamweight future in doubt after UFC 315 weight miss for Aiemann Zahabi fight

Jose Aldo's recent weight-cutting issues might prevent him from pursuing the UFC bantamweight title.

Ad

In May 2024, Aldo made his highly anticipated return to the UFC, defeating Jonathan Martinez in the bantamweight division.

The Brazilian legend endured a setback several months later due to a split decision loss against Mario Bautista.

On Saturday, May 10, Aldo planned to continue pursuing the 135-pound title against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Unfortunately, the former featherweight champion wasn't able to make the bantamweight limit, changing the bout from 135 to 145 pounds.

During the Brazilian UFC 315 weigh-in show, Jose Aldo had this to say about potentially leaving the bantamweight division due to the weight cut:

Ad

Trending

“I’ve forced too much on this weight. I’ve always weighed around [158 pounds], so I was never as heavy as these featherweights are today, cutting from [176] or higher. So there was no problem for me making [135], but I think I’ve reached a point in my career that it makes no sense to keep forcing [the cut] and taking fight after fight. I love fighting; this is what I like doing, but it’s best to do it at featherweight. But first I gotta think about tomorrow, on Zahabi. I have to go in there and win, and then we’ll see where I go.”

Ad

Watch the Brazilian UFC 315 weigh-in show featuring Jose Aldo below:

Ad

Aiemann Zahabi will have Georges St-Pierre in corner for UFC 315 fight against Jose Aldo

Aiemann Zahabi has a massive opportunity to boost his presence in the bantamweight division with a win against Jose Aldo. The Canadian will have added support from a legend at UFC 315, as he revealed during an interview with Sportsnet that Georges St-Pierre will be in his corner:

Ad

"Since Aldo is a global superstar and everyone was so stressed about me fighting this guy, I said, you know what, I got my own superstar. I'll bring out [St-Pierre]. And 'GSP' believes in me. So, I wanna feed off that energy, and Georges always tells me that I'm more than enough to make it, to become a world champion. So having him walk out with me and fighting a world champion is just gonna give me that little extra confidence to know that I have the right support."

Ad

Check out Zahabi's comments about St-Pierre below:

Expand Tweet

UFC 315 goes down in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, benefiting the Canadian fighters like Aiemann Zahabi. The brother of legendary coach Faras Zahabi enters Saturday's event on a five-fight winning streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.