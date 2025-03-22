“I thank the bashers” - Eduard Folayang has a special shout out for haters ahead of fourth fight with Shinya Aoki

Former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and the man they call 'the face of Philippine MMA', 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang has a special message to all the haters and doubters who no longer believe in him.

The 41-year-old Lions Nation MMA co-founder is making his highly anticipated return to action this weekend at ONE 172 in Japan against a familiar adversary in Shinya Aoki, and 'Landslide' is looking to make it two wins in a row.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Folayang shared this message to fans and naysayers alike.

'Landslide' stated:

"I really would like to thank God for his time, I thank my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ for the opportunity. I thank fans who always support MMA here in the Philippines. I thank the bashers and those who don’t understand this sport, and those who really stay up late just to watch these fights."

To Folayang, everyone is one and the same. And the Filipino star is thankful for all the people who watch him fight, whether a fan or a detractor.

Eduard Folayang returns to face longtime rival Shinya Aoki in fourth showdown at ONE 172

'Landslide' Eduard Folayang will meet fellow former lightweight MMA world champion 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki in an unprecedented fourth bout this weekend.

The two throw down at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

