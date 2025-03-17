“I couldn’t say no to that” - Eduard Folayang shares how Shinya Aoki asked him to be his farewell fight

Eduard Folayang has revealed the circumstances of his return to the world's largest martial arts organization. Having not fought since his 2023 third-round knockout victory over Amir Khan in Singapore, Folayang revealed that a recent call made from an unlikely friend has brought him back to the Circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Folayang said that it was former rival-turned-close friend Shinya Aoki who asked to fight him again in an unprecedented fourth showdown.

The request was made when Aoki visited Folayang in Baguio City a few years ago, sparking an unlikely friendship between lightweight legends.

'Landslide' told ONE in a recent interview:

"The last night before he went back to Japan, we just started discussing potential final fights, and that’s how it started. He told me that he wished to fight me once more and I told him yes, let’s do this. I think that’s one of the reasons why he went to Baguio, to ask for that fight and of course I couldn’t say no to that."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki face off for perhaps the fourth and final time.

Eduard Folayang excited to face Shinya Aoki again in lightweight legends war at ONE 172 in Japan

Eduard Folayang is ready to throw down with fellow former lightweight MMA titleholder Shinya Aoki in what could be the Japanese legend's final fight. The two battle for the last time at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

