“I’ve got so much more to show” - Filipino MMA legend Eduard Folayang eager to prove he’s still got gas in the tank

Former undisputed multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and now Lions Nation MMA co-founder 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang of the Philippines is looking to step back in the Circle next weekend to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the very top -- even at the age of 41.

Folayang is making his return to the world's largest martial arts organization after two years to take on a familiar foe in Japanese mixed martial arts legend 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki.

The last time 'Landslide' was seen in action was in a September 2023 showdown with Singaporean brawler Amir Khan, where he took home a third-round knockout win at ONE Fight Night 14.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Folayang talked about his upcoming fight with Aoki, and what it means to him at this point in his career.

The Baguio City native stated:

"I can say the past losses that I’ve gone through since losing to Aoki have made me better. At this point, I’m still learning, I’m still gaining new experiences and I believe I’ve got so much more to show to Aoki in this fight."

Needless to say, Filipino fans simply can't wait to see their legend Eduard Folayang back in action, and they won't have to wait long.

Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki run it back for the fourth time at ONE 172 in Japan

Filipino MMA legend 'Landslide' Eduard Folayang and Japanese archrival 'Tobikan Judan' Shinya Aoki will put their newfound friendship to the test when the two veterans meet in the Circle next weekend.

The two exchange strikes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Eduard Folayang vs. Shinya Aoki showdown.

