“I could do all of them” - Jonathan Di Bella breaks down what makes him a match-up nightmare for anyone 

Jonathan Di Bella thinks he's a tough matchup for anyone who enters the ring with him.

On Friday, December 6, the former ONE strawweight kickboxing will return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a high-stakes scrap with Portugal's Rui Botelho. Their bout will be one of many can't-miss clashes as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Di Bella expects another tough matchup from Botelho, who has seemingly turned the tide in his last couple of fights. Still, the Canadian-Italian is confident that he can adapt to anyone's style and become an utter nightmare for his opponent.

"I could be a counter-puncher," Di Bella told Sportskeeda MMA. "I could be a brawler. I could do all of them. So it depends on the night which one comes out. I think that styles make fights, and this fight has a good stylistic match for the fans. The fans are going to win this fight."

Di Bella goes into ONE Fight Night 26 looking to bounce back after coming up short against current two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Botelho looks to land his biggest win yet against Jonathan Di Bella

While Di Bella hopes to climb back into the win column inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Rui Botelho is gunning to extend his streak to three after securing a couple of big wins in his last two outings.

Botelho closed out his 2023 with a shocking win over 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian in a kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 16. The following year, he parlayed that into his first win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, besting highly-touted Thai prospect Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 25.

Two months later, Botelho will return determined to build off the success of his last two bouts and land a win over a former ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

