"I don't think 145 is for him" - Kenny Florian feels "it is time" for Dan Hooker to go back to the lightweight division

Kenny Florian believes Dan Hooker's second stint in the featherweight division is unlikely to be successful. In fact, the former UFC fighter and color analyst feels that 'The Hangman' should immediately return to the lightweight division.

After competing as a 155lber for almost six years, Hooker recently cut to 145 pounds for a clash against Arnold Allen at UFC London. The change in weight class didn't bring a change in the 32-year-old's fortunes as he suffered yet another first-round loss, this time via TKO.

Having fought in the featherweight division himself, Florian feels that Hooker's height and the damage he's taken over the years make it hard for the New Zealander to compete at 145 pounds.

According to Florian, Hooker will definitely be better suited as a lightweight going forward. During the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Kenny said:

"I don't think 145 is for him. I definitely noticed a difference when I'm at 145 and my ability to expend energy, to be strong, to withstand certain blows, I think it definitely affects a fighter and someone as tall as Dan Hooker and someone who's been in as many fights as he had and the type of fights that he has had, I thought might have been the wrong choice... He's certainly more of a 155er than he is a 145... I think it's time for him to go back to 155, be a little healthier..."

Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen at opposite ends of the spectrum following UFC London

Dan Hooker finds his back against the wall after his latest loss to Allen at UFC London this past weekend. Hooker has won just one out of his last five fights inside the octagon.

While Dana White has long been impressed with Hooker's toughness and willingness to engage in scraps, something that will likely grant him more opportunities to step inside the cage, 'The Hangman' will be hoping for a quick turnaround in fortunes going forward.

Arnold Allen, on the other hand, continues his steady rise to the top of the featherweight division. The Englishman is currently on an incredible nine-fight win streak inside the octagon.

Following the win over Dan Hooker, Allen said he'd like to fight Calvin Kattar next. If he gets past Kattar, Allen will probably earn himself a title shot.

