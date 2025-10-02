"I think he'll be alright" - Aung La N Sang says size difference with Zebaztian Kadestam is non-factor

Aung La N Sang isn't concerned about the physical adjustments his opponent must make for their middleweight MMA encounter, as the retiring legend expresses confidence that Zebaztian Kadestam's training environment has prepared him well for facing naturally larger fighters.The 40-year-old Myanmar icon locks horns with the Swedish dynamo at ONE Fight Night 36, where he’d compete for the final time after a legendary 20-year career.‘The Bandit,’ meanwhile, makes his middleweight debut in this scheduled three-round firefight on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.The Myanmar legend explained his perspective on the size dynamics while praising his friend's training environment and preparation for competing at middleweight.&quot;I'm gonna hit a lot harder than a welterweight, that's for sure. My bones are harder than a welterweight,&quot; Aung La N Sang told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.&quot;But at the same time, we've talked before, and he gets heavier than me. Maybe not a good weight, but still, he gets heavier than me, and he's training with big guys like [Alexander] Gustafsson, so I think he'll be alright.&quot;North American fight fans can catch this exciting middleweight MMA showdown and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live in U.S. primetime, for free, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZebaztian Kadestam expects to face the very best version of Aung La N SangWhile Zebaztian Kadestam returns to the Circle in search of a fourth knockout victory in a row against Aung La N Sang, the Legacy Gym and AllStars Training Center representative isn't going to underestimate his dance partner.He knows the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion will come prepared to wrap up his glorious career with one final win.&quot;I'm sure he's coming in well prepared, in excellent condition, and I know he doesn't want to lose his last fight, so I'm prepared,&quot; Kadestam told ONE Championship in a separate interview.&quot;He's not some new guy getting used to the fight scene. Again, he has experience, so I think he'd be dangerous.&quot;