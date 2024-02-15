"I don't think it applies" - Former UFC champion supports Alexander Volkanovski despite odds stacked against him

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title for a sixth time against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. The two will headline the pay-per-view on Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was asked about the statistic of fighters aged 35 or above never having won a title fight in the featherweight division while speaking to ESPN.

The Brit chose to back the 35-year-old champion to be an outlier:

“It’s a stat. It’s certainly true. He did point out though that a lot of the people that make up that stat, they were the challengers, not the champions. But you can’t look at numbers and stats like that and make that reflect onto a person. Alexander Volkanovski is a special fighter. We’ve seen what he’s done time and time again, the people that he’s beaten, the fashion that he’s beating them in. So I don’t think it applies."

Bisping continued by discussing Volkanovski's most recent loss at the hands of lightweight champion Islam Makhachev:

"We know he’s coming off the back of that loss to Islam Makhachev but, short notice, rolled the dice, stepped up a weight class, that was always a bad idea. But hey, listen, you know to be great, you got to roll the dice and do things like that. So I don’t think there’s any reflection on him or his ability, what he can do at featherweight when you look at that fight [UFC 294]. I guess we’re going to find out Saturday night but I really don’t think his age is going to matter at all.”

Check out Michael Bisping's full comments below (0:40):

Alexander Volkanovski open to quick turnaround fight at UFC 300

Alexander Volkanovski will not let his headliner act at UFC 298 deter him from featuring on the upcoming historic UFC 300 card.

During media day ahead of UFC 298, Volkanovski delved into the UFC's struggles to put together a main event for the blockbuster pay-per-view. He offered to step in himself and headline the event.

He mentioned that he would "save the day:"

"I think they're stuggling still with UFC 300. I know a guy, you know what I mean? It's plenty of time. Just so you know that. Just in case there's anything happening, Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell]. You know a guy. I'm gonna go do business. Ruin someone's party, or a few peoples' party. And then I can come save the day, like I always do."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (22:10):