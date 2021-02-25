'I think that was my best performance' - Max Holloway reflects on his dominant win over Calvin Kattar

In the first UFC event of 2021, Max Holloway displayed one of the best boxing performances in UFC history when he defeated top contender Calvin Kattar. The former UFC featherweight champion has now claimed that his win over Kattar was the best performance of his career.

On the back of his losses to Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway was determined to get back to winning terms in his return to the Octagon in early 2021.

The former UFC featherweight champion completely dominated Calvin Kattar for five rounds and got his hand raised in the first UFC main event of 2021.

Happy Birthday, King! Just trying to follow your lead. @MuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/MZqY3zYI97 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 17, 2021

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Max Holloway reflected on his latest win and claimed that fighters only tend to get better every time they step into the Octagon.

“No, I think that was my best performance out there. We get better every time, right? That’s what we did. And to do it against a guy like Calvin Kattar who many hold him as one of the great boxers, not in our division but all of UFC."

Max Holloway added that it felt great to put on a performance like he did against Kattar and gave props to the latter. Blessed believes that Kattar deserves as much praise as he does and showcased his respect towards the top featherweight contender.

“To have that performance against him was great. But, like I’ve been telling everybody, it takes two man, it takes two to tango. Calvin deserves just as much praise as I do. He was in there taking it, he was in there giving it. Nothing but respect to him. But I really believe that was my best performance for sure… I just felt like I was untouchable in there.”

What's next for Max Holloway after his last win?

Following his win over Calvin Kattar on Fight Island, Max Holloway is definitely guaranteed the next shot at the UFC featherweight championship. Blessed is likely to face the winner of the UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.