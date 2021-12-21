"I don't think he's had the best representation" - Dana White on Francis Ngannou fighting out UFC contract

As Francis Ngannou's first UFC heavyweight title defense approaches, the underlying issues with contract negotiations are becoming an increasingly larger topic of discussion.

Francis Ngannou has only one fight left on his contract. Should he defeat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, the UFC will be left with a heavyweight champion who is technically a free agent.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White discussed the contract negotiations they had been having with 'The Predator'. White stated that he believes the champion's representation has played a significant part in their issues:

"These things happen sometimes, you know. You don't always come to terms with people... I'm trying to be nice today. When you're a fighter... You gotta be careful who you get to represent you because that's what they do. And I don't think he's had the best representation."

What are Francis Ngannou's options if he does not re-sign with the UFC

Should the UFC not come to terms with Francis Ngannou, he has a number of options to take moving forward. Bellator MMA, PFL, Eagle FC, and ONE Championship would all certainly jump at the chance to have 'The Predator' on their rosters.

However, they too would have to meet his asking price. It is unclear as to whether they are capable of doing so. Interestingly, fighters such as Corey Anderson and Kevin Lee have stated that they are making significantly more, now that they are no longer signed to the UFC.

Francis Ngannou could also transition into the world of boxing. He has repeatedly hinted that it is a dream of his to box professionally. Due to his star power, he would likely bring in huge box office pay-per-view money.

