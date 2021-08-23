"I don't think he should be broke" - Israel Adesanya reacts to Jared Cannonier's comments on his financial status post-UFC Fight Night

Reigning UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya presented his views on Jared Cannonier's controversial post-fight comments on being broke.

After defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision at the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum, 'The Killa Gorilla' stated:

"I'm broke, so I need to fight. Hopefully, I get that title shot, but the right name might make me say yes."

Israel Adesanya, who Cannonier will be looking to face some time in the future, addressed Cannonier's financial situation. 'The Last Stylebender,' via his official YouTube channel, said:

"[Jared Cannonier] says he's broke, and yeah I don't think he should be broke, especially fighting at this level, and yeah..I hope he makes a lot of money this fight..."

When looking at the numbers reported by thesportsbible.com about Jared Cannonier's payouts in the past, Israel Adesanya's claim that he should not be broke only seems logical. Cannonier has been fighting at the top level (UFC) for over six years. He made his UFC debut in 2015.

Watch Israel Adesanya's full analysis of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum, thoughts on future opponents, and more below:

Jared Cannonier doesn't want to wait till Israel Adesanya's next bout

In the post-fight press conference, Jared Cannonier stated that he's not willing to wait for Israel Adesanya's next fight (potentially against Robert Whittaker) to conclude so he can get a title shot.

'The Killa Gorilla' expressed his opinion about the situation, stating he will fight the right name anytime before the end of the year again. He said:

"It's either title or contender. You know, it was supposed to be [Paulo] Costa, but that didn't happen you know...I don't think Izzy [Israel Adesanya] and Robert [Whittaker] are gonna fight until next year...so I don't want to wait that long."

Watch his full post-fight press conference below:

What do you think is the best option for Jared Cannonier at this point in his career? Should he wait for the winner of Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker? Or should he fight someone else from the division to cement his title shot opportunity? Let us know below!

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh