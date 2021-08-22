Top UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier reveals that he is broke after defeating Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier made a shocking revelation in the post-fight interview after the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier.

After securing a unanimous decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum, 'The Killa Gorilla,' while being interviewed by Daniel Cormier, revealed that he is broke and needs to be active inside the octagon to earn money.

Cannonier, while calling for the title shot, expressed that he was open to other opportunities as well. He said:

"I'm broke, so I need to fight. Hopefully, I get that title shot, but the right name might make me say yes."

Jared Cannonier put on a clinical performance against explosive middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. The Mexican's scary power and granite-chin have been a major talking point in the middleweight division for the past few years. Hence, getting a victory over Gastelum is often considered a benchmark to qualify for a title fight.

Jared Cannonier's statements about his financial condition come as a surprise. The American's earnings from his UFC career have noticeably not been low enough to cause financial disturbances.

According to thesportsdaily.com, in his last three fights, Jared Cannonier reportedly bagged $85,000 for his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, $195,000 in his fight with Jack Hermansson, and $113,000 for his win against the legend, Anderson Silva.

Per the site, the total payout for his last three fights, excluding the recently concluded bout against Kelvin Gastelum, has been over $390,000.

Jared Cannonier wants the winner of Darren Till vs Derek Brunson

After rocketing back to the top of the middleweight ladder, Cannonier showed interest in fighting the winner of Darren Till vs Derrek Brunson bout scheduled for September 5. At the post-fight press conference after the conclusion UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum, 'The Killa Gorilla' said:

"It's either title or contender. You know, it was supposed to be [Paulo] Costa, but that didn't happen you know...I don't think Izzy [Israel Adesanya] and Robert [Whittaker] are gonna fight until next year...so I don't want to wait that long."

When asked about the possibility of fighting either Till or Brunson, Cannonier said:

"Is that a contender's fight? Well then yeah!"

