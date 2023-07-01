"I don't think it's a competition" - Daniel Cormier clarifies stance on Jon Jones winning ESPY, suggests alternate award for 'Bones'

Daniel Cormier recently doubled down on his controversial opinion about Jon Jones not deserving the 2023 ESPY award for best MMA fighter. The former two-division champion also clarified that while he doesn't believe Jones deserves that award, 'Bones' has certainly earned himself the ESPY for 'Comeback of the Year.'

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier reiterated his previous statements and outlined why he believes Jones should win the 'Comeback of the Year' award, explaining:

"While I did say I don't think he should win 'Fighter of the Year,' I do think he should walk away with an ESPY for the 'Comeback Player of the Year.' I don't think it's a competition. I think if you left and came back to become the baddest man on the planet... I do believe he should take home the ESPY for the greatest comeback of the year."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:00):

Jon Jones showed no signs of ring rust as he returned to action after a three-year layoff and beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to take home the heavyweight title. He is now expected to defend his title against Stipe Miocic sometime later this year.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#UFCKansasCity Dana White says they would like to do Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at MSG. Dana White says they would like to do Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at MSG.#UFCKansasCity https://t.co/wmKF2CQJ2W

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones: What did 'DC' say about 'Bones' winning the ESPY MMA Fighter of the Year award?

Earlier this week, Daniel Cormier ignited a raging debate among MMA fans when he stated that his former arch-rival did not deserve the ESPY Award for Best MMA Fighter. Cormier, who won the same award in 2019, claimed that Jon Jones' stardom is the only reason he is on the nominees' list.

Jones has been nominated for the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) award alongside lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, welterweight champion Leon Edwards, and recently retired dual champ Amanda Nunes. Interestingly, the UFC heavyweight champion has also secured an ESPY Comeback of the Year nomination.

In an episode of the DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier explained his stance and stated:

"I just don’t know if one fight in the year against Ciryl Gane puts you in that position and that’s no knock on Ciryl. It was just one fight... Jon Jones is in there because Jon Jones is the biggest star. He’s the biggest star that’s holding a championship right now outside of Israel Adesanya. That’s why he’s in there."

He further speculated that Jones could win the award, saying:

"What’s crazy about it is, he might win it because of him being the biggest star of the people in there...The storyline just doesn’t add up."

Watch the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes