"Jon Jones is in there because Jon Jones is the biggest star" - Daniel Cormier doesn't believe former rival deserves ESPY nod for best MMA fighter

Jon Jones is one of four fighters nominated for the 2023 ESPY for best mixed martial arts fighter. His long-time rival Daniel Cormier, who won the inaugural award in 2019, doesn't believe that 'Bones' is deserving of the award, claiming that star power is the only reason for his nomination.

Speaking on his podcast, DC & RC, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"I just don’t know if one fight in the year against Ciryl Gane puts you in that position and that’s no knock on Ciryl. It was just one fight. You got to think of the storylines that follow these other athletes. From Makhachev beating 'Do Bronx' to win the belt, from Makhachev beating Alexander Volkanovski... Then you look at Amanda losing her belt to Julianna [Pena] and winning it back and then Leon Edwards doing what he did."

Cormier continued:

"Jon Jones is in there because Jon Jones is the biggest star. He’s the biggest star that’s holding a championship right now outside of Israel Adesanya. That’s why he’s in there. What’s crazy about it is, he might win it because of him being the biggest star of the people in there... I think Jones needed one more performance to find himself in the running for an ESPY, if we're being completely fair. The storyline just doesn’t add up."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (starting at the 12:22 mark):

Cormier noted that Jones' time away from the octagon could be the reason for his nomination before pointing out that Henry Cejudo also made a comeback from a three-year hiatus. Unlike 'Triple C', however, 'Bones' was successful in his return, capturing the heavyweight title at UFC 285. 'DC' argued that Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling were more deserving of a nomination.

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones deserves ESPY nod for Best Comeback Athlete

Best mixed martial arts fighter is not the only ESPY nomination Jon Jones received. The UFC heavyweight champion is also nominated for Best Comeback Athlete. While Daniel Cormier was critical of 'Bones' receiving a nomination for best mixed martial arts fighter, he revealed that he believes his former rival is deserving of the latter nomination.

Speaking on his podcast, DC & RC, the former double champ stated:

"I agree with that. Jon Jones as the best comeback athlete, yes. I’m all in on that. Three years away, comes back and becomes the heavyweight champion of the world, absolutely, yes."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (starting at the 15:48 mark):

The 2023 ESPYs will take place on July 12th in Los Angeles, California.

Poll : 0 votes