UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev took to social media to fire shots at his rival contenders. He alleged that Alex Pereira wants to fight him during Ramadan again, and also aimed a dig at Jiří Procházka in a cryptic message, saying he is busy with "homework."

Ankalaev captured the light heavyweight strap earlier this year after defeating Alex Pereira via unanimous decision. He is expected to face Pereira in an immediate rematch; however, there has been no official confirmation on the bout yet.

The Dagestani fighter criticized 'Poatan' for allegedly wanting to schedule a fight during Ramadan once again. The two first clashed in March this year, during the holy month, and Ankalaev had refrained from fasting for the bout.

Ankalaev also took a jab at Jiří Procházka on X, referencing the Czech fighter’s recent university graduation. Additionally, Ankalaev expressed interest in facing Carlos Ulberg, calling him potentially the most dangerous contender. He said:

"Alex Pereira now [saying] he wants to fight me during Ramadan again and needs more time, and the other clown, [Procházka,] has to do his homework. Let me fight Carlos, I think he's more dangerous than all of them."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Jiří Procházka turned down title fight against Magomed Ankalaev due to university exams

Jiří Procházka turned down a title opportunity against reigning light heavyweight kingpin Magomed Ankalaev.

The promotion was reportedly looking to make this fight for the UFC 317 card; however, Procházka's coach, Martin Karaivanov, shared that his disciple was busy with university exams in June, before his graduation.

During a car ride interview with Full Violence, Procházka said he will fully focus on Ankalaev after finishing his exams and plans to return to the octagon later this year.

"I’m studying university for right now, three years, everything is settled, everything is good. I’m after the [Ankalaev] fight, it’s a little bit of time. So right now I’m focused on my target. Right now, what’s most important to me, is school. He’s a big-mouth guy, I don’t care if it’s him or his manager, because he did enough for people to stop taking him seriously. He will put himself down with all of this nonsense talking."

The 32-year-old added:

"August, October, something like that. I believe Pereira isn’t going to fight [Ankalaev], so my manager is trying to keep negotiating the fight with Ankalaev. If Pereira will fight with him, I will fight with somebody else, but I’m focused on Ankalaev after that."

Check out Jiří Procházka's comments about Magomed Ankalaev below:

