"I don't think it's ever a good sign" - Anthony Joshua's mindset questioned by former boxing world champion ahead of Dillian Whyte rematch

Anthony Joshua is set to face fierce rival Dillian Whyte in a rematch of their heated fight in 2015 which 'AJ' won via TKO in the seventh round.

The rematch is scheduled to take place on August 12, and both men appear confident ahead of their anticipated clash.

Ahead of fight night, former WBA, WBC and IBF super-middleweight champion Carl Froch shared his thoughts on the worrying shift in Anthony Joshua's mindset. 'AJ' has admitted that he was too cautious in his approach in other interviews, and stated that he will be far more aggressive in upcoming matches.

However, the shift that Froch pointed to was based off of Joshua's claim that he is fighting for the money.

Carl Froch recently appeared on TalkSport to discuss Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2, and the former world champion said this:

"I want to see AJ in there with Whyte and after round four or round five, start to have a go. Start to press forward and throw combination punches like he used to... convince people like me, who have got doubts about his mindset, what does he want out of the sport? He has said that he's fighting for money now, I don't think that's ever a good sign when someone says they're fighting for the money."

Watch the video below from 4:00:

Anthony Joshua has his sole focus on Dillian Whyte rematch amidst Deontay Wilder talks

Anthony Joshua was recently rumored to be facing Deontay Wilder in an epic clash in Saudi Arabia later this year.

'AJ', who is coming off of a victory over Jermaine Franklin in April, is set to face longtime rival Dillian Whyte in August in a rematch of their 2015 bout. Joshua appeared in front of the media ahead of fight night, where he was asked about a possible fight against Wilder, or even Tyson Fury, later this year.

Anthony Joshua made it clear that he was not looking past Dillian Whyte and stated this:

"Forget Wilder and them. That’s been going through my head for so many years now. I’ve seen the shenanigans in the heavyweight division. I’ll be for real. You’ve seen [lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson] Fury saying he was training for Usyk. Sugar Hill [Steward] came out and said, ‘Nah, I’m not training him.’ You can see all the lies going on. I don’t waste my time with time wasters."

Watch the video below: