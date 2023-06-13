Is Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder finalized? Amer Abdallah responds to recent reports

According to Amer Abdallah, Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder is far from official.

For the last few months, there have been ongoing talks between 'AJ' and 'The Bronze Bomber.' While this is far from the first time that has been the case, this time appeared different. That's mainly due to Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge.

The upstart promoter has already made a splash, having helped bring Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury to the country in February. However, that was just the start. The goal is to have a card in December headlined by Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury, with Joshua's clash with Wilder in the co-main.

Earlier this month, the parts began to fall into place, as 'The Cat' signed with Skill Challenge. Along with that, reports began to spread that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Wilder was finalized, leaving 'The Gypsy King' as the odd man out.

However, Amer Abdallah has confirmed that's not the case. In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, he noted that there's interest from both sides in making the bout official. However, Abdallah also stated:

“Is there interest in the fight? Yes. But has there been an official offer made? The answer is no. And if there is, it'll come from Skills Challenge directly."

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn offers other plans for 'AJ'

Before Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder, the Brit will have to get through Dillian Whyte.

Earlier this year, 'AJ' returned to the ring to claim a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin. That was important for Joshua, as it was his first under a new trainer, Derrick James.

Furthermore, it also snapped a two-fight losing streak to Oleksandr Usyk. Following the bout, there was talk of a rematch with Dillian Whyte, with the fight aimed for the summer. In December 2015, Joshua scored a knockout win over 'The Body Snatcher'.

Anthony Joshua had a high-profile back-and-forth with his next potential opponent earlier this month. That sparked speculation that the potential tune-up bout could be off, but that's not the case. Eddie Hearn gave an update on Joshua's future in an interview with Michael Benson of TalkSport.

There, he noted that the rematch is still being eyed for later this year. Hearn opined that Joshua's recent comments are likely just mind games and that he previously requested to rematch Dillian Whyte.

With a possible rematch slated for later this year, 'The Body Snatcher' is one of the few hurdles left for the December card.

