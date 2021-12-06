"I don't think this fight is going 5 rounds" - Dustin Poirier on his UFC 269 lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier doesn't think his upcoming lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira will go the distance. At UFC 269 this weekend, Poirier will be looking to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming an undisputed UFC champion by dethroning 'Do Bronx'. Heading into the fight, 'The Diamond' remains confident about becoming the new champion.

With the firepower he brings to the octagon every time he steps inside it, Poirier believes he'll likely get a finish on the night. In the UFC 269 Countdown video, Dustin Poirier weighed in on his upcoming fight for the title.

"At the end of the round, I'm the undisputed world champion and I don't think this fight is going five rounds," Dustin Poirier said.

Poirier admits he's become a much more popular man than he once was after earning back-to-back wins over Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Having said that, Poirier doesn't let the extra attention go to his head and remains completely focused on the goal of becoming a world champion.

"My star has definitely grown tremendously but for me it's not hard to stay centered and stay focused. That's what got me here and that's what's going to keep me here. I love the support and I do like when people recognize the work that I put in you know. I had a tough road to get here," Poirier said.

What are the threats Charles Oliveira poses to Dustin Poirier?

Dustin Poirier is the betting favorite to dethrone Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. While the Brazilian has been labeled as the underdog, he definitely possesses the ability to cause an upset on the night. With the most submission wins in UFC history, Oliveira's grappling skills need no introduction.

What he's improved on in leaps and bounds over the years is his striking acumen. Oliveira has managed to successfully use the front kick to keep his opponents at arm's length during fights. He also chomps away at the legs and is patient with his punching combinations, only striking once he finds an opening.

Dustin Poirier should be wary of the threat of a takedown in the fight, as well as the striking exchanges while dealing with Oliveira on the feet. As was evident from his fight with Michael Chandler, one clean strike is all it takes for 'Do Bronx' to put opponents away.

