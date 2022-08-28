"I think he have to fight on heavyweight" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov comedically said the UFC wanted to sign Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov can often be seen with many of Russia's greatest MMA fighters, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev both close friends of the social media personality. The former UFC lightweight champion comedically suggested that the UFC wanted to sign Hasbulla but couldn't decide which weight class to put him in.

While speaking on his personal YouTube channel back in November 2021, Nurmagomedov stated that Hasbulla Magomedov would probably have to compete against heavyweights in the UFC, and that Dana White wants to sign the 19-year-old:

"I think Dana [White] wanna sign him. But I don't know what weight classes like light-heavyweight or heavyweight, but they don't make decision yet. But, I think he have to fight on heavyweight."

Watch the full video below:

Hasbulla is known for calling out many celebrities and fighters for combat bouts. He is yet to have a televised fight, with his long-term feud with Abdu Rozik yet to culminate in a bout in any organization.

When asked about Hasbulla back in October 2021, Dana White seemingly shut down the potential of the internet star fighting in the UFC, but stated that they would like to do "something" with the Russian in the future:

"Yeah we have a meeting this week, that's one of my other big meetings this week. I don't know if he's going to fight in the UFC, but he's definitely going to do something with us."

Watch Dana White speak about Hasbulla Magomedov below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc "We'll definitely do something with him."



Dana White pours cold water on the idea of Hasbulla fighting in the UFC. "We'll definitely do something with him."Dana White pours cold water on the idea of Hasbulla fighting in the UFC. https://t.co/WsKXCz4jBE

When Khabib Nurmagomedov stated he didn't want to see Hasbulla Magomedov fight Abdu Rozik

As mentioned, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov are close friends. However, the former UFC champion has previously stated that he doesn't want to see 'Mini Khabib' take on his longtime rival Abdu Rozik.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA back in December 2021, Nurmagomedov said he didn't think the fight was a good idea:

"Honestly, I don’t want to make this fight [with Abdu Rozik]. I don’t support this idea. I don’t think this is a good idea."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was much more keen on the two rivals becoming friends and hopefully raising money for charity instead of fighting each other:

"Maybe [they could] do some good charity things. They can become ambassadors for charity funds. But I don’t want to see this fight. We have enough fighting around the world. Peace is better than war."

Watch the full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak