"I think it would be a fun buildup" - Chris Weidman seeks to "test" himself against Sean Strickland

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman has shared his thoughts on possibly sharing the octagon with fellow middleweight Sean Strickland.

Weidman recently had a conversation with Michael Bisping on the 'Believe You Me' podcast. At one point during their interaction, Bisping asked 'The All-American' about his opinion on a possible clash against Strickland.

The 39-year-old responded by saying that he liked the matchup and had respect for 'Tarzan'. Weidman added that the build-up to that fight could be interesting as the New York native might also engage in trash-talk with his opponent.

"I would love that fight. I got a lot of respect for Strickland. I think it would be a fun build-up. I think he would bring me out of being such a nice guy. I think we could trash talk a little bit, have some fun... I like his style, I like that he pushes the pace, I like to push the pace. I lie that he gets guys tired. So, I'd like to test myself against a guy like that you know, for sure."

Check out Chris Weidman's comments about Sean Strickland from the 20:14 mark below:

How did Sean Strickland and Chris Weidman's fare in their respective last fights?

Sean Strickland was last seen in action in January 2024. 'Tarzan' headlined the UFC 297 card against Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title fight. The event was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair that went the 25-minute distance. In the end, the South African was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'Stillknocks'. The contest won the 'Fight of the Night' honors at that event and both athletes took home an additional cheque of $50,000.

Chris Weidman, on the other hand, last competed at UFC Atlantic City in March, 2024. He was matched up against Bruno Silva for a middleweight clash. The bout attracted controversy as 'The All-American' initially won the contest via TKO in the third round of the fight.

But later, the result was overturned to a decision win for Weidman by the officials as it was an eye-poke by the 39-year-old that had led to the stoppage victory.