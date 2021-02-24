'I think it would be fun' - Stephen Thompson would love to coach in The Ultimate Fighter

Stephen Thompson has been paying close attention to the speculation surrounding the appointment of Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal as TUF season 29 (The Ultimate Fighter) coaches. However, if negotiations with 'Gamebred' fall through, the #5 ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson would like to slide in as a coach against the champion.

Speaking with Mike Heck from MMA Fighting, Stephen Thompson laid down his future options for opponents in the UFC. 'The NMF' wants someone ranked ahead of him in the division. Thompson is chasing the 170 lbs belt and wants to fight Kamaru Usman eventually.

However, it is rumored that Kamaru Usman will lock horns with Miami native Jorge Masvidal in a rematch next. The next season of TUF is scheduled to be shot this year and the UFC is looking to appoint coaches for the rival teams.

Stephen Thompson believes that this may keep his title contention aspirations on hold. Even though Wonderboy does not indulge in trash talk, he suggested it would be fun for spectators to watch two rivals in the division leading their teams.

"I don't know how exciting it would be. Because normally you just see two coaches hate each other. I don't know if I could do that. I'm not good at talking crap... I do all my talking with my hands and my feet. That's about it.

I think it would be fun. Change it up and see if the NMF can go out there and have a good time with it. I think it would be cool", said Stephen Thompson.

Will Kamaru Usman trade hands with Stephen Thompson?

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman 'generously' called out Jorge Masvidal after UFC 258. Masvidal's claims of having broken Usman's nose in their first meeting seems to have agitated the champion. The Management teams of both athletes were soon involved in a back-and-forth on Twitter regarding a rematch.

However, in a cryptic tweet, Kamaru Usman hinted that he won't wait on the Jorge rematch. The Nigerian Nightmare is ready to take on any challenger. This might be a ray of hope for Stephen Thompson who is currently riding high on a two fight winning streak.

It would certainly make for a great show if the UFC decides to matchup Usman against the NMF. Both are seasoned fighters who have delivered dominant performances in the recent past. Do you think Wonderboy should fight for the title next?