"I think we're going to talk" - UFC president Dana White says he will meet Olympic champion Gable Steveson this coming weekend

UFC President Dana White revealed in a recent interview with TMZSports that he will be meeting Olympic wrestler Gable Stevenson over the weekend.

White said:

"He [Gable Stevenson] will be in town this weekend. So, you know, I think we're gonna hook up and talk. You know obviously, there is a lot of work for him to do before he can make it to the UFC, but you know, we'll see what happens."

21-year-old Stevenson recently brought pride to the USA as he clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 125-kg men's freestyle wrestling. The combat sports community was all praise for Stevenson. Many UFC fighters hailed him as a possibly unstoppable mixed martial artist, should he choose that path after his wrestling career.

Give @GableSteveson 18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE — Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2021

Stevenson sure does have options available in the field of professional combat sports and wrestling entertainment. He hinted at considering a path to pro-MMA through a tweet in which he 'said hi' to UFC boss Dana White.

Gable Stevenson explains why he reached out to Dana White

Gable Stevenson recently appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting. Inevitably, the topic of Stevenson's tweet regarding Dana White came up. The gold medalist revealed that he now aims to be the best combat sports athlete on the planet after conquering the world of freestyle wrestling. He said:

"Who wouldn't want to be the baddest man on the planet? Who wouldn't want to hold that UFC championship belt? I'm holding the gold medal and I'm the baddest wrestler in the planet. Why wouldn't I want to go there and be the baddest UFC heavyweight champion?... "So, I sent that tweet out to Dana and I'm sure he saw it," said Steveson. "I'm sure someone from his desk got ahold of him. But I said all options will be open."

Well, Stevenson's plan sure did work like a charm. As revealed above, he will meet UFC President Dana White over the weekend, possibly to discuss the routes he can take to fight in the UFC.

After all, Gable Stevenson does not quite have experience in the field of MMA. Therefore, as Dana White said, it will take some time for Stevenson to be seen inside the octagon if he does decide to pick up MMA.

