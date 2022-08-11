"I think he's gonna get submitted" - Josh Thomson boldly predicts outcome of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira lightweight title clash

After naming Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev as his most anticipated scheduled UFC fight, Josh Thomson gave a detailed prediction on how he expects the contest to play out.

Despite earning a sensational finish over Justin Gaethje in the first round of their instant classic at UFC 274 earlier this year, 'do Bronx' was stripped of his lightweight title for failing to make championship weight. The 155-pounder was rightfully reinserted into the title picture and now has the chance to reclaim the strap.

While discussing the fight with John McCarthy on WEIGHING IN XTRA, Josh Thomson insisted that the strength of Islam Makhachev will be the key to him overwhelming Charles Oliveira, eventually opening up submission opportunities:

"Islam Makhachev versus Charles Oliveira, that's the fight that I'm most excited to see. He's [Islam] my boy and I think Charles, I think he's gonna get submitted. I think that Islam is gonna get the takedown, he's gonna dominate the top position. He's gonna work slowly and methodically with heavy pressure on the top, and he's gonna end up getting either the kimura, some sort of D'arce, some sort of choke, he's gonna end up on top. The strength of Islam is gonna be the big factor in this and the control on the top position, that's the way I look at it."

The 32-year-old Brazilian is unbeaten in the sport since 2017 and has beaten some of the greatest UFC lightweights to ever step inside the octagon on the road to his 11-fight win streak. His most impressive wins are finishes of Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee and Justin Gaethje, and a decision victory over Tony Ferguson.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the upcoming lightweight title bout in the video below:

Can Islam Makhachev be as dominant as Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While they undoubtedly share a similar style inside the octagon, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two completely different animals when they enter the cage.

The 30-year-old is a much more established striker and is able to outscore opponents on the feet in-between grappling exchanges. Although his sambo is elite, the Russian will be faced with much different fighters than the ones 'The Eagle' had to contend with.

Makhachev could be a dominant champion in the UFC, but the well-rounded Charles Oliveira and the heavy-handed wrestler in Michael Chandler are two very dangerous opponents Khabib did not face during his time at the top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak