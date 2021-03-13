"I don't think he's got what it takes to beat Jon Jones" - Derrick Lewis on the outcome of a potential fight between Jan Blachowicz and Bones

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis does not like watching fights in his downtime. Regardless, 'The Black Beast' made sure not to miss the UFC 259 blockbuster main event from last week.

Speaking with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Derrick Lewis gave props to Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz for his win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. Lewis revealed that he had picked Izzy winning the match over Jan before the fight:

"I was going for Stylebender. But Blachowicz, he just seemed too strong, his power wasn't matched with Izzy... I don't think he got what it takes to beat Jones though."

Jan Blachcowicz was considered a betting underdog against Israel Adesanya coming into UFC 259. The Polish champion defied all odds and out-wrestled the Kiwi to secure a dominant win at the show.

"Takedown is wrestling. Wrestling is power."



You might be able to guess whether @TeamKhabib appreciated @JanBlachowicz's path to victory at UFC 259 😅 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/Ii2GLF8HHn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 12, 2021

Prior to Jan Blachowicz, Jon Jones reigned the 205 lbs division for almost a decade until his decision to relinquish the belt in 2020. Derrick Lewis is not certain the Polish champion has what it takes to beat 'Bones':

Joe Rogan concurred with Lewis and praised the former LHW champ for being "a different animal".

Derrick Lewis is ready to welcome Jon Jones to the Heavyweight division

It was reported earlier this year that Jon Jones will be making a move to the heavyweight division in 2021. UFC President Dana White affirmed that Jones will fight the winner of the UFC 260 headliner, Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou.

Derrick Lewis has already figured out Jones' gameplan should they ever cross paths inside the cage. The Houston native believes that 'Bones' will maintain his distance and stick to striking with Lewis:

"It's good. Jon is cool... But I also picture myself fighting him one day and I kind of know what his gameplan would be if he ever faces me. He tries to attack the legs a lot. I don't think he'll try to take me down, he'll try to keep distance and strike."

In his last fight at UFC FN: 185, Derrick Lewis landed a nasty uppercut that knocked out Curtis Blaydes as the latter was trying to change elevation for a takedown. Lewis is prepared to recommence this strategy against Jon Jones if the former LHW champion tries to take him down:

"I don't think he'll try to take me down... I would love for a guy to get that close to me. I believe that's their downfall when they get that close."

Old dog in the yard showing what grown man strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/DGPu4Dl5gG — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021