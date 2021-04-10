"I think that's a great fight to make" - Mike Perry reveals if he will move up to middleweight to fight Darren Till 

After a rough period in cutting weight in the welterweight division, Mike Perry has admitted that he wouldn't mind a fight against Darren Till at middleweight.

With Till healing from the broken collarbone injury he suffered recently, Perry is willing to wait it out and put on some extra weight in the right manner until the former recovers.

During his recent interview with Helen Yee, Mike Perry said that he is open to the idea of fighting his rival Till at 185. Platinum believes an encounter against the former UFC welterweight title contender would be a great fight to make.

"Look, I go out there and knock this dude out tomorrow, Darren's waiting on his collarbone to heal. I think that's a great fight to make, especially with a spectacular performance tomorrow and I'll have time, while his collarbone heals, to lift some weights, eat, gain some weight with proper nutrition, and put the size on properly so I can beat him in the middleweight division."

For months, Mike Perry has had his issues with Till. The Gorilla has taken multiple shots at Perry and even wanted to stir up their rivalry by wanting to corner Perry in one of his past fights.

Originally, Till was set to compete in the main event of UFC Vegas 23 against Marvin Vettori. However, as mentioned above, he was forced to withdraw from the fight after breaking his collarbone.

Mike Perry will face Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23

Mike Perry will compete in his first UFC fight of 2021 within the next few hours. Platinum will open the main card tonight against Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout.

Perry will head into UFC Vegas 23 on the back of a loss to Tim Means and Platinum's goal will be to get back in the win column. However, it remains to be seen if Perry will be willing to move up to middleweight this year for a potential fight against Darren Till.