"I think it's a great move for him" - Tom Aspinall on Darren Till linking up with Khamzat Chimaev

Tom Aspinall believes Darren Till has made a good decision by starting training with UFC's rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Ahead of his fight on March 19, the UFC heavyweight attended the media scrum where he was asked about his thoughts on Till teaming up with 'Borz' for training purposes. The 28-year-old feels that sparring with a high-level fighter like Chimaev can only do his compatriot good:

"I think it's a great move for him [Darren Till]. I think it's great having another guy [Khamzat Chimaev] like that who's around his size and obviously extremely, extremely high level in parts of his game that he's [Till] maybe weak at. You know what though, Till is actually a great wrestler. He just had a bad time in his last fight... I think it's great just to get a fresh look on things and different eyes around him and feel different energy in the gym and stuff. I think it's a good move for him."

Catch Aspinall's full interaction with the media below:

Darren Till last competed in September 2021 against Derek Brunson and lost the fight via submission in the third round.

'The Gorilla' recently started training at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden with Chimaev. The two seem to have developed a friendship, as can be seen from ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto's Instagram post below.

Tom Aspinall will headline his first UFC event on March 19

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall is set to take on Alexander Volkov in a five-round fight at UFC Fight Night 204. The bout will mark the first time the Salford native will be headlining a UFC event.

The 28-year-old is currently on a seven-fight win streak. He has had four fights in the UFC and has managed to finish every one of his opponents. This includes wins over high-level fighters like Andrei Arlovski and Sergei Spivak.

Tom Aspinall has also earned the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for three of his four UFC bouts. The upcoming fight against Volkov is an important one for him. A win would likely put the Englishman in the top 10 of the UFC's heavyweight division.

